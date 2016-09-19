2 US cargo planes carry humanitarian aid for Manbij people land near Kobani

2 US cargo planes carry humanitarian aid for Manbij people land near...

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Two US military cargo planes landed at the Kobani airbase last week, carrying humanitarian aid to the people of Manbij.

According to Iraqi websites, “The two US planes delivered humanitarian assistance consisting of food and medicine to the people of the newly liberated town in northern Syria. The planes landed at the US base, which has a large airport in the village of Sabt, south of Kobani.”

Syrian officials said, “The US experts finished the building of the military base, 30 km south of Kobani, in August which includes an airport for logistical support.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters managed to fully recapture Manbij in northern Aleppo in August, after fierce clashes with the ISIS militants in the city.