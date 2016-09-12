Erdoğan: PKK launches attacks to disrupt Turkey’s operation in Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of launching extensive attacks after the failed coup attempt on July, in order to disrupt the Turkish operations in Syria.

Erdoğan said, “PKK is intensifying its military activities within Turkish borders with a clear objective of disrupting Turkey’s Syria operation,” adding that, “Turkey’s military operation in Syria, named ‘Euphrates Shield’, will continue to prevent ISIS from posing threat to Turkey’s border areas.”

Noteworthy, Turkey launched its first military incursion into northern Syria, three weeks ago, with aim to oust ISIS from its border areas. However, the operation was said to be an attempt to limit advances by Syrian Kurds in Rojava.