International coalition forces ready to attack last ISIS bastion in Hasakah in Syria

International coalition forces ready to attack last ISIS bastion in Hasakah in...

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed Iraqi News on Thursday that US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are all set to launch a large scale offensive for recapturing Markada- ISIS last stronghold in Al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria.

“The US-led international coalition is leading the recapturing operations and have already begun airstrikes over Markadah,” the source, seeking anonymity, added.

“Markadah is a strategic position as once it falls into the hands of SDF, the ISIS would be forced to retreat to the outskirts of Hasakah,” further said the source, adding, “SDF is likely to start the offensive in the next few days.”