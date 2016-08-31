Iran asksTurkey to halt military operations in Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iran has called on Turkey to immediately stop its military operation in northern Syria in order to avoid more complications.

Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Qassemi said, “The continued Turkish presence on Syrian soil will lead to further complicate the situations in the region,” adding, “Adopting approaches that defy the political authority of a country’s central government is not acceptable.”

“Despite the fact that fighting terrorism and trying to establish security in the region is an important principle sought by peace-loving nations of the region, it should not violate countries’ sovereignty,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Iranian official warned that the spread of conflict in north of Syria will lead to the killing of more innocent people, calling the Turkish Army to stop military action in the region immediately.