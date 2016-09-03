Iraqi ISIS recruiter expelled from Romania

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Bucharest Court of Appeal has declared an Iraqi citizen undesirable in Romania for 10 years, for getting involved in activities that threaten the Romanian security.

The Iraqi citizen, known as Hamad Raad Salih Hamad, arrived in Romania on a student visa in 2013 and the Intelligence Service has kept him under surveillance ever since and discovered that he was carrying out activities that posed risks and threats to the Romanian security.

According to a statement of the Romanian Intelligence Service, “The Iraqi had a radical religious profile, repeatedly showing intolerance for Westerners and Shiite Muslims,” adding that, “He was carrying out propaganda activities aimed at attracting co-religionists in Romania to the jihadist and ISIS ideology.”

The Iraqi citizen is now in the Romanian authorities’ custody, and will be expelled from the country.