ISIS celebrates Eid by slaughtering 19 Syrians like sheep

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – As Muslims around the globe celebrate Eid al-Adha, a new video was released by ISIS titled ‘The Making of Illusion’ shows 19 Syrian men being slaughtered like sheep for collaborating with the international coalition countries.

The video was released on September 12 from “Wilayat al-Khayr,” aka Deir ez-Zor area of Syria, where men accused of being US spies are filmed having their throats cut in a slaughter house.

An executioner wearing a white outfit appeared in the video carrying two prisoners on each arm through the slaughter house before slitting their throats over a metal grate.

The executioner was seen wielding a huge knife as prisoners are bundled into the slaughter house with their hands tied behind their backs.

The video also shows them hanging upside down by their feet from meat hooks with their throats cut while others awaiting execution are hoisted up in the same position.

Footage of past ISIS executions and recent terrorist attacks done by the group is shown in the video. The footage includes a photograph of the Eiffel Tower and the images of the aftermath of the Bastille Day terror attack in Nice, France.