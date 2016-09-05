ISIS claimed serial bombings in Syria kill dozens

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed that in bombings in mainly government-held areas of Syria killed at least 40 persons.

“Four attacks took place within an hour. The places attacked were- Tartous, Homs and a suburb of Damascus, and one in Hassakeh, which is dominated by Kurdish forces,” the source further said quoting local media sources.

According to local media reports, deadliest of all the blasts took place at Tartous, home to a Russian naval base and the heartland of President Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite sect.

“The blasts were triggered by ISIS and the outfit has claimed responsibility for the same in a statement carried by Al Amaq, its affiliated news agency,” the source added quoting local media reports.