ISIS claims responsibility for Kenyan police station attack

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a Kenyan police station, which is considered as the group’s first attack in the East African country.

ISIS media wing, Al Amaq, in a report published, said, “ISIS supporters were responsible for Sunday’s attack on an Kenyan police station, which saw three robed women trick their way into the main police station in Mombasa, a city on Kenya’s east coast that has been a hub of Islamist activity. The women stabbed an officer and set fire to the building before being shot dead, and police recovered an unexploded suicide vest from one of the attackers.”

It may be mentioned here that initially no group claimed responsibility for the attack.