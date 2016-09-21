ISIS executes 12 of its own men in Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed Iraqi News that ISIS executed 12 of its own members on charges of fleeing the battlefront in Syria’s northeastern Raqqa province.

“The ISIS leadership publicly beheaded 12 of its own members for evacuating their posts at the battlefront in eastern Syria,” the source informed.

“The ISIS members were executed on Tuesday evening in front of hundreds of people in central Raqqa,” the source informed, adding, “ISIS-led Sharia Court also supported the execution, describing the dead militants as ‘traitors’ who refused to ‘serve the Caliphate’.”

It may be mentioned here that ISIS had earlier executed dozens of its own militants for escaping the battlefield in Syria and Iraq.