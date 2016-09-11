‘ISIS-inspired’ attacker stabs man in Australia

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A man was charged with committing a terrorist attack and attempted murder after stabbing an old man multiple times in Minto, Australia.

Ihsas Khan, a 22-year-old man, inflicted multiple wounds with a machete-like knife on a 59-year old victim and attempted to stab an officer in Sydney suburb after reportedly pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

The victim was stabbed while walking in a park in Minto. He was treated by paramedics and flown by helicopter to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Police say that when an officer arrived at the area, Khan tried to stab him before being arrested and taken to Macquarie Fields police station.

The officers of the Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) have charged Khan with committing a terrorism act and attempted murder after the stabbing.

Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said that they know that this person has strong religious beliefs inspired by ISIS, and referred to the assault as “planned” and “deliberate”.

“Khan was known to police, he was not connected though, as far as we know, with any known terrorist group or any of our known terrorist persons of interest,” Burn said.

The police say the victim and alleged attacker did not know each other.