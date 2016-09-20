ISIS land mine explosion kills 3 children in Manbij

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A land mine planted by ISIS, before being ousted from the city, in one of the schools in the Syrian city of Manbij, exploded today and killed three children.

The land mine exploded in Saif al-Dawla school in central Manbig, two days after its opening, destroying a part of the school.

Syrian activists revealed that the explosion resulted in the death of 10-year-old Emad al-Jadou, 12-year-old Mostafa Ali al-Hawran and 10-year-old Hassan Osman Naasan.

The activists also pointed out that the Syrian Democratic Forces and Manbij Local Council are responsible for the incident for allowing the children to attend schools before being completely cleaned from mines and explosives.