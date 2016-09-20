ISIS land mine explosion kills 3 children in Manbij

ISIS land mine explosion kills 3 children in Manbij

By Loaa Adel -
SHARE
Part of Saif al-Dawla school being destroyed due to the land mine explosion, Manbij, Syria.
Part of Saif al-Dawla school being destroyed due to the land mine explosion, Manbij, Syria.

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A land mine planted by ISIS, before being ousted from the city, in one of the schools in the Syrian city of Manbij, exploded today and killed three children.

The land mine exploded in Saif al-Dawla school in central Manbig, two days after its opening, destroying a part of the school.

Syrian activists revealed that the explosion resulted in the death of 10-year-old Emad al-Jadou, 12-year-old Mostafa Ali al-Hawran and 10-year-old Hassan Osman Naasan.

The activists also pointed out that the Syrian Democratic Forces and Manbij Local Council are responsible for the incident for allowing the children to attend schools before being completely cleaned from mines and explosives.

Previous articleISIS shoots and beheads spies with help of child
Loaa Adel
Loaa has 6 years of professional experience in public relations, marketing, and translation, and she started her career in 2009 as a translator and PR executive, where she worked with different sectors including banking and finance, Information Technology, and real estate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY