ISIS shoot down Syrian warplane in Deir al-Zour

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – ISIS confirmed on Sunday about shooting down a Syrian warplane in Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria.

Media reports, quoting ISIS news affiliate al-Amaq, said, “A fighter jet belonging to the Syrian forces was downed by ISIS in Deir al-Zour.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, “The pilot of the Syrian fighter jet died, indicating that the plane was shot down in Tharde Mount area southern Deir Ezzor air base.”

The Observatory had earlier reported of intense air strikes during the last 24 near Deir ez-Zor.