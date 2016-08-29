ISIS suicide bombing in Yemen kills 71

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – An ISIS suicide bomber crashed an explosives-laden car into an army recruiting center in Aden, Yemen, on Monday, killing 71 people, claimed the militant outfit in a statement published in its media wing Al Amaq.

“The attacker drove through a gate that had been opened for a delivery vehicle. It rammed directly into a gathering of recruits,” informed security officials.

“Some recruits were buried under rubble when a roof collapsed after the blast,” officials further said, adding, “Medical sources could not immediately verify whether all those killed in the attack were army recruits or had some other persons as well.”

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said its hospital in Aden had received 45 dead and at least 60 wounded following the explosion.

It may be mentioned here that Aden is the temporary base of Yemeni government, which was forced into exile after parts of the country were seized by Sana’a- an insurgent group backed by Iran.