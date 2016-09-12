Photos: Airstrikes on Idlib and Aleppo after announcing ceasefire plan

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – At least 90 persons were killed in airstrikes on the rebel-held areas of Idlib and Aleppo in Syria on Saturday and Sunday, hours after the US and Russia announced a new ceasefire plan.

An activist who witnessed the bombing and its aftermath revealed, “The worst strikes were in Idlib, where at least 61 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in an attack that targeted a crowded market,” adding that, “We heard a whistling sound then the explosions, and the jets arrived around 12:30 p.m. local time.”

“Two or three rockets landed in middle of the market. We carried 30 people dead from the ground and transferred some other 40 injured,” he said.

The activist added, “Those injured, they were clear and visible on the ground and not hidden behind cars or inside rubble, then we carried them and started taking them to field hospitals. This is when the civil defense rescue teams started arriving and carrying and helping the injured as well the ones trapped under the rubble.”

The airstrikes came just days before a ceasefire that is scheduled to go into effect on Monday.