Russian warplanes bombard Idlib with cluster bombs

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Well placed sources informed that three persons were killed and eight others wounded in a Russian airstrike with cluster bombs on Tama and Chalakh cities in Idlib, Syria.

Sharing further details the sources informed, “A large number of unexploded cluster bombs fell in the area during the Russian air raid. Specialist bomb squads managed to deactivate them.”

Russia, an ally of the Bashar al-Assad regime, has launched a massive air campaign against Assad’s opponents since September 2015. Till now, a total of 2,704 Syrian civilians have been killed by Russian airstrikes since Moscow began its airstrikes in Syria.