Somali man stabs nine persons in a Minnesota mall , ISIS claims responsibility

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A young Somali man, dressed as a private security guard, entered the Crossroads Center Mall in the state of Minnesota on Saturday night wielding (what appeared to be) a kitchen knife and stabbed nine persons before the police shot him dead. The man reportedly asked at least one victim if they were Muslim and also referenced Allah.

The FBI called the attack a potential act of terrorism, while on Sunday morning, ISIS-affiliated media claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the unidentified attacker “a soldier of the Islamic State.”

St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson told media on Sunday, “We still don’t have anything substantive that would suggest anything more than what we know already, which is this was a lone attacker,” adding that, “And right now, we’re trying to get to the bottom of his motivations.”

“All nine victims – seven men, a woman and a 15-year-old girl-were treated at hospitals for wounds that weren’t life-threatening,” Anderson added.

The father of the suspect, Ahmed Adan, has identified his son, Dahir, as a 22-year-old student at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. He says police didn’t mention the attack on the mall, but they seized photos and other materials from the family’s apartment.

The ISIS-affiliate news agency Amaq claimed that the suspect had followed calls for attacks in countries that are part of a US-led coalition, and called him a “soldier of the Islamic State.”