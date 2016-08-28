Suspected PKK militants attack Turkey airport

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A group of Kurdish militants, suspected to be members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), fired rockets Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey.

Diyarbakir governor Huseyin Aksoy has accused the Kurdistan Workers Party of being behind the rocket attack. The rockets landed on nearby wasteland. The rocket attack however did not disrupt flight movement. No casualties were reported till the filing of this report.

It may be mentioned here that the attack comes days after Turkey launched military incursion into Syria aimed and are not only driving back ISIS but are also preventing territorial gains by Kurdish fighters.