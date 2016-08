Turkey attacks ISIS positions in northern Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, quoting a Turkish official and several Turkish media outlets, informed that Turkish military bombarded several ISIS targets in northern Syria on Tuesday for the second consecutive day after mortars from Syria struck two Turkish border towns.

“Two mortar bombs, on Tuesday, struck a residential area in Karkamis, a Turkish town about a mile across the border from the ISIS-held Syrian city of Jarablus,” the source said quoting a Turkish media outlet.

“Later, three rockets were fired from Syria to Kilis, another Turkish border town, which was previously targeted by ISIS. No one, however, was reported to be injured,” the source further added seeking anonymity.

It may be mentioned here that the strikes came after the Turkish army attacked ISIS-held areas in Jarablus on Monday. Situated on the west bank of Euphrates River, Jarablus is the last bastion of ISIS on the Syrian-Turkish border.