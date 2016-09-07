Turkey may expand military operation in Syria and Iraq

(IraqiNews.com) Turkey may expand its military operations in Syria and Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Turkish president said that the new military operation will start in the Syrian city of Raqqa, which is also the main stronghold of ISIS in Syria.

Erdogan also pointed out that the Turkish Armed Forces may also participate in the operation to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Turkish intelligence information revealed that the ISIS militants are concentrated in Mosul and they are planning to kill the Turkmens living in northern Iraq, Erdogan added.