Turkey pushes west in offensive against ISIS in Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Friday that Turkey renewed air strikes on ISIS in Syria, extending operations along a 90 km corridor near the Turkish border. Ankara says it is clearing ISIS and protecting it from Kurdish militia expansion.

Turkey has said it has no plans to stay in Syria and simply aims to protect its frontier from ISIS and the Kurdish YPG militia.

It may be mentioned here that Turkey’s 10-day-old offensive has alarmed the West. , It is the first major incursion into Syria by Turkey since the war began five years ago

US has voiced concerns about Turkish strikes on Kurdish-aligned groups that Washington has backed in its battle against ISIS. Germany said it did not want to see a lasting Turkish presence in an already tangled conflict.