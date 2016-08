(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Turkey has sent more tanks and armored vehicles to north-western Syria on Thursday as reinforcement to the soldiers who are already present there, informed a source.

The source, who requested anonymity, confided to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency that more tanks also amassed on the Turkey-Syria border.

“Moreover, in north-western Syria, the Turkish Army defused improvised explosives devices planted by ISIS,” the source added.