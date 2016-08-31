Turkey summons US Ambassador over criticism on ceasefire agreement in Jarablus

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Today, Turkey summoned the US Ambassador to Ankara John R. Bass to express Turkey has summoned the US ambassador in Ankara over Washington’s recent criticism of Turkish military operation in northern Syria, the media reports said on Wednesday. government’s dissatisfaction over Washington’s statements regarding a truce in Jarablus, Syria.

Spokesman of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Tanju Bilgiç said, “These statements are completely unacceptable and don’t cope with the partnership between the two countries. The battles will not stop until ISIS is completely expelled.”

Yesterday, the Central Command spokesman Colonel John Thomas said that the Turkish troops and the Kurdish fighters have reached on a loose agreement to cease fire in northern Syria that w will last at least for the next couple of days.