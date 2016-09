(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Turkish Army announced on Sunday that 20 ISIS militants were killed by airstrikes north of Syria.

An informed source revealed, “The Turkish warplanes have carried out a number of airstrikes, resulted in the killing of 20 ISIS militants north of Syria.”

“The airstrikes targeted three buildings, a vehicle and a motorcycle belonging to ISIS around the Syrian town of Tal Hawa,” the source added.