UK launches new campaign to bring ISIS to Justice

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The British State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs has announced, during the UN General Assembly in New York, that it will launch a new global campaign in order to bring the ISIS to justice.

The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will help introduce an initiative to begin gathering evidence about ISIS crimes, so its members can be held to account internationally.

Johnson said, “We have united to defeat ISIS, now we must unite to bring them to justice,” adding that, “That needs to include looking at ways for the UN to support the vital task of gathering evidence about their abhorrent crimes.”

The global campaign will seek justice for all ISIS victims, bringing the international community together in defiance of ISIS efforts to stoke division and hate.

Johnson and Clooney will be joined by Iraqi foreign minister, the Belgian foreign minister, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and IS survivor and human rights activist Nadia Murad Basee Taha.