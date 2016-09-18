US-led coalition aircraft strike Syrian army positions, kill 62 soldiers

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that US-led international coalition fighter jets have bombed Syrian troops fighting ISIS near Deir al-Zor airport, killing 62 soldiers and wounding about 100 others.

“If this air strike was the result of a targeting error, it is a direct consequence of the US’ stubbornness to coordinate its action against terrorist groups on Syrian territory with Russia,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the strikes were carried out by two F-16s and two A-10s, which had entered Syrian air space from the direction of Iraq.