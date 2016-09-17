US led coalition continue to strike ISIS in Iraq and Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well-placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed Iraqi News on Saturday that US- led coalition and coalition forces continued to attack ISIS in Syria and Iraq on Friday.

Officials reported details of Friday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

In Syria, attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft carried out 18 strikes in Syria at Abu Kamal, damaging 10 ISIS supply routes and destroying wo oil-well heads.

In a strike near Shadaddi, four strikes destroyed two ISIS tactical units and destroyed six fighting positions, two vehicles, a weapons cache and a front-end loader.

In Iraq, attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft and rocket artillery conducted seven strikes in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government.

In an airstrike near Qayyarah, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle, a weapons cache and 29 watercrafts

Near Ramadi, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and a staging area and destroyed a fighting position and a building.