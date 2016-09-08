Video: ISIS threatens more lone wolf attacks in the West

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – ISIS has released a new video titled “Most Important Attacks by Fighters of the Islamic State on Citizens of Coalition Countries” to praise and celebrate its recent terrorist attacks in France, Canada, the United States, and other countries and threaten more lone wolf attacks in the West.

The video was released by the ISIS-linked Grandchildren of Aisha Foundation (Hafidaat Aisha) in a number of languages, including Arabic, Dutch, English, and French.

The video featured the attacks claimed by ISIS, beginning with the attack on a café in Sydney, Australia in 2014. Other notable attacks featured include the downing of the Russian Metrojet Flight 7K9268 in Sinai desert, Egypt.

Attacks on Paris, San Bernardino, Jakarta, and Orlando are also featured.