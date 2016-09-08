$120 billion disappeared during Maliki’s regime, says British report

By Amir Abdallah -
The Iraqi Vice President Nuri al-Maliki
(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A new British report revealed that about $120 billion US dollars from the surplus budgets of Iraq have disappeared during the term of the former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, and further added that his successor, Haider al-Abadi received an almost empty treasury.

The report, that was issued by the London based International Center for Development Studies, revealed, “During the period between 2006–2014, Iraq made a large financial surpluses that could contribute to the reconstruction of the country,” pointing out that, “The total budgets in that period reached $700 billion US dollars and they mostly disappeared due to corruption.”

The report added, “Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi received nearly an empty treasury from his predecessor, Nouri al-Maliki, that only contained about $700 million US dollars, making Iraq in an extremely difficult financial situation, especially with the declined oil prices and revenues, in addition to the cost of the war against ISIS.”

