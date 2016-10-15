Abadi discusses liberation plans of Hawija and Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi discussed on Saturday the liberation plans of Hawija and Mosul with a number of al-Hashd al-Shaabi’s leaders.

Abadi’s office said in a statement, “Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi held a meeting, today, with a number of al-Hashd al-Shaabi’s leaders to discuss the liberation plans of Hawija and Mosul.”

“They also discussed the enhancement of the security forces abilities and preparations of appropriate alternatives to meet any development in the battlefield,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the factions of al-Hashd al-Shaabi thanked Abadi for considering them part of the state’s institutions and defensing them against any possible threats.