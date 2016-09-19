Abadi: Presence of Turkish troops hinders ISIS elimination

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi confirmed that the presence of Turkish troops on the Iraqi territories is hindering the elimination of ISIS group.

Abadi in a press conference said, “The presence of the troops is necessary, and if Turky is serious in the war against ISIS, it should withdraw its troops from Iraq.”

“Iraq is Turkey’s neighboring country and we are aiming to build relations with it, but it insist to keep its troops in a camp near Mosul,” Abadi added.

Abadi also said that they are committed to the plan of Mosul liberation, and working on lessening the losses among civilians and military ranks.