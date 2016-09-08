Abadi vows to use force against any threat to citizens

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi vowed on Wednesday to use force against anyone who will represent a threat to the security of citizens.

According to a statement issued by Abadi’s media office, he said, “We’ll use force against those who would endanger the security of citizens,” pointing out that, “The duty of the security forces is to protect the citizens.”

Abadi has also expressed his surprise that some people are raising dilemmas and trying to thwart the morale of the security forces.

Abadi added that, “Corruption is not less dangerous than terrorism, and it ruins the body of the society and state, but we will pursue the corrupted people and will not leave them.”