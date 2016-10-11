Abadi’s office responds to Erdogan remarks and describes it as “irresponsible”

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The media office of Prime Miniser Haider al-Abadi responded to the remarks of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and described it as irresponsible.

According to Rudaw, Abadi’s spokesman, Saad al-Haythi, said, “Erdogan’s remarks are irresponsible and reflect an exaggerated speech,” adding that, “We have come to the belief that Turkey is not keen on resolving any issues or withdrawing its troops from Iraqi territory.”

“Turkey does not respect the mutual interests of between it and Iraq, and this could lead to a security threat in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and the wider region in general,” Hadithi explained.

Hadithi also said that every foreign nation providing military aid to Iraq are doing so with the full consent of the Iraqi government, but Turkish troops are in the country without request, consent or coordination with the Iraqi government, and this is what has caused the tensions between the two nations.

Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, that Turkey will not take instructions from Iraq, and told Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi to know his place and not cross the line.