Ankara threatens to use all opportunities in Iraq to participate in Mosul offensive

Ankara threatens to use all opportunities in Iraq to participate in Mosul...

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Ankara renewed on Tuesday its keenness to join the battle to liberate Mosul, and threatened to use what it considers as rights and opportunities in Iraq.

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said in a press statement that Turkey will use all the rights and opportunities in Iraq, if necessary, even if it means conducting a ground operation.

On Sunday, Turkish Prime Minister Benali Yildirim announced, that the Turkish artillery helped Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the battle against the ISIS near Bashiqa camp in the province of Nineveh, while Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi emphasized that the participation of Turkish troops in the battle to liberate Mosul is a false claim.