Baghdad pays monthly salaries to 1000 PKK guerrillas in Sinjar

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A leader in the Kurdish Peshmerga forces revealed that the Iraqi government in Baghdad is financially supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Sinjar and funding $800 as monthly salary per fighter.

Sharing more details, the Yezidi Peshmerga Commander in Sinjar Qassim Darbo said, “Baghdad provides monthly salaries to PKK fighters in Sinjar and for each fighter the government pays $800,” adding that, “However, PKK pays only half the amount, i,e. $400 per fighter.”

Darbo added, “Baghdad provides salary to 1000 PKK members in Sinjar while the only force defending the district against ISIS is the Peshmerga and they have not received any assistance from the Central government. Baghdad is supporting PKK guerrillas as it aims to use them against the Peshmerga forces in the district.”

“PKK forces are settled in public buildings such as schools and other administrative buildings and are refusing to vacate these despite numerous requests made by the people and officials in Sinjar,” he said.