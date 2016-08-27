Baghdad urges Washington for more cooperation

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim al-Jaafari called on the United States to open more prospects for cooperation, activate the signed agreements between the two countries and support Iraq during the exceptional circumstances with which it is passing through. On the other hand, US Ambassador Stuart Jones has renewed his country’s support for Iraq in different fields.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said, “Today Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari received the US Ambassador to Iraq Stuart Jones. The duo discussed about the bilateral relations between the two nations.”

The statement, quoting Jaafari, added, “Iraq is achieving great victories against ISIS due to the courage showed by the Iraqi Army and the support received from the friendly countries and the international coalition. Terrorism is targeting the whole humanity and the countries of the world have to collaborate to eliminate this danger.”

“Iraq needs the support of its friendly countries due to the exceptional circumstances through which the nation is currently going, which include security and economic challenges, the decline in oil prices and the cost of war,” Jaafari added.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Iraq Stuart Jones pointed out that USA will continue to support Iraq in different fields and urged the international society to provide the necessary support needed for eliminating terrorism in Iraq.