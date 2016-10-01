Barack Obama: The American people will work with Iraqis to build better future

Barack Obama: The American people will work with Iraqis to build better...

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi President Fuad Masum received Saturday a letter from US President Barack Obama in response to a congratulatory message sent by Masum marking the 240th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America.

The Iraqi presidency issued a statement on Saturday saying that the Iraqi president received a letter of thanks from his US counterpart in response to his message.

The statement mentioned that the US president, in his letter, said as the United States celebrates this occasion and realizes more than ever that what unites the Americans together as a nation, also brings the Americans together with friends and allies in different parts of the world.

“The United States of America was founded on principles of freedom, pluralism, the rule of law and civil liberties,” said Barack Obama in his letter.

“One look at the past events leads us to remember that optimism and faith in progress and perseverance are critical factors in achieving our goals, and the people of the United States stands by your side and works with you to build a better future for all of us,” he added in his letter.

The US Independence Day, popularly known as Fourth of July, is a federal holiday commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 in which the United States declared its independence from Great Britain.