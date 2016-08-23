Barzani arrives in Ankara, to meet Turkish President Erdogan and PM Yildirim

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barzani arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday for a series of key talks with Turkish officials. Barzani reached Turkey a day before US Vice President Joe Biden’s planned visit to the Turkish capital.

The KRG President is expected to meet several Turkish officials, which include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ben Ali Yildirim.

Barzani is accompanied by a delegation that includes Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesman Safeen Dizayi and Fuad Hussein, the chief of staff to the Kurdistan region presidency.

The officials, in their meeting, will focus on the Kurdish issue in Turkey and attempts to seek peace with Kurdish militants to the east of the country demanding more political autonomy from Ankara.

It may be mentioned here that the Kurdistan region has developed close political and economic ties with Ankara in the past few years