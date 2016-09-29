Barzani meets Abadi in Baghdad, agrees to solve all problems

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The President of Kurdistan region, Massoud Barzani, agreed on Thursday with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to solve all problems between the federal government of Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government.

Barzani said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, “We reached an agreement with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to solve all problems, including the economic crisis, in addition to oil and gas issues.”

“We are ready to cooperate with the President to solve all problems,” Barzani explained. “We have many challenges and common priorities, including defeating ISIS terrorists and cleansing every inch of Iraq from these criminals,” Barzani added.

Earlier today, the Head of the Kurdistan region, Massoud Barzani, arrived to the capital, Baghdad on an official visit to meet a number of officials to discuss several files and issues.