Barzani in Paris to discuss war against ISIS and region’s future

(IraqiNews.com) Erbil – The media advisor of Barzani’s office Kifah Mahmoud announced that the President of Kurdistan region Massoud Barzani will meet, today, with French officials to discuss the war against ISIS, liberation battle of Mosul and the future of the region.

Mahmoud said in a press statement issued to Iraqi News, “The President of Kurdistan Region Massoud Barzani will arrive, today, to the French capital, Paris on an official visit to discuss the war against ISIS,” noting that, “Barzani will also discuss the bilateral relations between Kurdistan and France.”

Mahmoud added, “The liberation operation of Mosul and Paris’ aid will be also discussed during the meeting, in addition to the future of the region.”