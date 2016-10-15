Erdogan doubts Iraqi government ability to handle Mosul offensive

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Iraq could not handle the Mosul offensive alone, and pointed out that the presence of Turkish forces in a nearby military camp is an insurance against attacks on Turkey.

Erdogan said in a speech at a ceremony in the Black Sea town of Rize, “We won’t leave Mosul for the Islamic State or any other terrorist organization, and Iraqi government won’t be able alone to handle Mosul offensive,” adding that, “The presence of Turkish forces in a nearby military camp of Bashiqa is an insurance against attacks on Turkey.”

Earlier this month, US-led coalition said any foreign forces in Iraq should have the approval of the government of Baghdad. However, Erdogan said that Turkey will rely on an alternative plan if the US-led coalition refused the Turkish participation in Mosul offensive.