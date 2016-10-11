Erdogan: Turkey will continue to do what is necessary in Iraq

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, that Turkey will not take instructions from Iraq, Anadolu Agency reported.

In his speech to the 9th Eurasian Islamic Council in Istanbul, Erdogan told Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi not to cross the line, and added that the presence of Turkish Troops in Iraq is based on an Iraqi official demand.

Erdogan said, “Abadi himself had asked Turkey to form a military base in Bashiqa, northeast of the ISIS-held city of Mosul, during the term of former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu,” adding that, “We have live records of this and will broadcast it on television channels today or tomorrow.”

The Turkish President also explained that the Turkish army has not lost its standing and won’t take instructions from Abadi who is now calling Turkey to withdraw its troops from Iraq, while emphasized that Turkey would continue to do “what is necessary” in Iraq.