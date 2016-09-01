French delegation visit Sulaymaniyah to support mine-clearance directorate

(IraqiNews.com) Sulaymaniyah – A delegation of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited Sulaymaniyah and met the officials of Mine-Clearance Directorate.

A well placed source revealed that the French delegation arrived on Wednesday and met the officials of the Mine-Clearance Directorate in order to provide the needed support and aid to the directorate.

“The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning to establish an educational center to educate and train the directorate’s employees on mine-clearance,” the source said.