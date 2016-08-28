Germany warns Turkey from attacking Kurds in Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – German Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned the Turkish government from attacking the Kurds in Syria. The warning came after the attack launched by the Turkish troops on the Kurdish areas, north of Syria.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that his country has warned Turkey from threatening the Kurdish issue, and pointed out that Turkey has to join the war against ISIS not to fight Kurds.

Steinmeier also condemned the attacks launched by the Kurdistan Workers Party on Turkey, and added that the Kurdish forces are also fighting ISIS.