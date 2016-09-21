Iraqi Parliamentarians oust Zebari through secret ballot

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday, through a secret ballot, passed a vote of no-confidence against Finance Minister Hoshyar Zebari.

Out of the 249 MPs who voted in the 328-seat parliament, 158 voted against him, 77 were in his favor and 14 abstained.

Lawmakers, in particular from the Shiite Daawa Party, had accused Zebari of mismanaging the country’s finances, which the minister denies.

It may be mentioned here that the Iraqi Parliament questioned, Finance Minister Hoshyar Zebari on August 25, 2016, on the request of MP Haitham al-Jubouri.