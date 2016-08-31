Jabouri arrives in Turkey on official visit

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim al-Jabouri arrived in Turkey on Wednesday on an official visit to discuss the fight against ISIS and the situation of the displaced with a number of Turkish officials.

A parliamentary source said, “In the framework of his tour as the head of the Parliamentary Union of Islamic countries, Salim al-Jabouri arrived in Turkey. He is schedule to meet the Chairman of the Turkish Parliament and a number of other Turkish officials.”

“Several key issues will be discussed during the visit. Apart from discussing about combating ISIS, one of the key issues to be discussed is about the conditions of the displaced people in Turkey,” the source added.