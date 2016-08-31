Jabouri: Constitution does not prevent Kurds from declaring independence

(IraqiNews.com) Erbil – Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim al-Jabouri stated that the Iraqi constitution allows Kurds to determine their future and declare independence from Iraq.

Jabouri in a statement issued to Iraqi News said, “Independence is a legal right granted by the Iraqi constitution. Corporation and trust are two basic elements of partnership and they need to be strengthened.”

According to the Iraqi federal constitution, which was drafted in 2005 and approved by the majority of Iraqis, Kurdistan Region is a part of Iraq and the Central government have to provide it with 17% of the federal budget. However, Kurdish officials claim that Baghdad never sent the full share to the region and it was completely cut off in January 2014.