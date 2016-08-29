Jabouri meets Abadi, holds discussion on various issues

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi met Speaker of the Iraqi Paliament Salim al-Jabouri to discuss about the liberation battles of Mosul and several other issues of grave importance.

Abadi’s media office in an official statement, said, “Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi today received the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim al-Jabouri at his office. In a meeting of grave importance, the duo discussed about the victories achieved by the security forces in Khalidiya and Qayyarah. In the meeting, the two also discussed at length about the importance of sustaining the victories and liberating all the remaining territories.”

Adding further the statement added, “The duo also discussed about the preparations made for the liberating Mosul, humanitarian situations of Iraq and about the displaced persons and ways to provide the much needed aid to them. They also discussed about the relation between the legislative members and the executive authorities.”