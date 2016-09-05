KRG documenting crimes committed by ISIS against minorities

(IraqiNews.com) Erbil – KRG’s Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs have begun documenting crimes committed by ISIS against the Christians, Shabaks, Kakais and Turkmen.

The Head of the ministry’s directorate tasked with documenting and exhuming mass graves and dealing with the victims of war crimes, Baravan Hamdi, said, “The ministry has been collecting evidence for the Yezidis genocide over the last few months.”

“The directorate has now opened up the opportunity for the other victim minorities including Christians, Shabaks, Kakais, and Turkmen to file complaints and testify in a Kurdistan Region court on the atrocities they faced at the hand of the IS militants,” Hamdi added.

ISIS massacred and kidnapped thousands of people from different religious minorities and bulldozed their homes in a systematic attempt to eliminate the communities during their advance into the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region territories back in mid-2014.