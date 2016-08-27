Kurdistan ready to resolve problems with Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Erbil – Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Nechirvan Barzani announced that the region is ready to solve all its problems with Baghdad through dialogue, indicating that a military a meeting will be held between the two sides seeking a better coordination and cooperation.

The presidency of the provincial government in a statement, said, “President of the Kurdistan Regional Government Nechirvan Barzani received the Republican Senator from Texas John Comey. The duo discussed about the situation of displaced people and the war against terrorism and the process of liberalization of Mosul.”

“Kurdistan region is ready to receive the displaced people, but the possibilities are limited. America and the international community should help Kurdistan,” the statement added quoting Barzani. Her further expressed his gratitude towards the coalition countries, especially United States, for their support to Kurdistan since the attacks began.

“Kurdistan is ready to resolve all its problems with Baghdad through dialogue. A military level meeting will be held between the two sides in order to coordinate and cooperate better,” Barzani further said, the statement added.