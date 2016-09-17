Masum to meet Barzani in Erbil

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in Baghdad informed on Saturday, that Iraqi President Fuad Masum will meet the President of Kurdistan Region Massoud Barzani in a resort in Salahuddin in Erbil.

Sharing details the source said, ” The two leaders will discuss on the political developments taking place in the region and Iraq in general, as well as about the issue of the displaced people and Nineveh liberation operations.”

The Kurdistan region is witnessing a political and legal crisis against the backdrop of the emergence of differences between the main political parties of the region.